Police investigating after WashU student wakes up in the middle of the night to unknown man in room

• Report suspicious activity immediately to police at 911 or go to the nearest emergency blue light telephone.



• Lock your apartment door, even when you are at home.



• Lock the windows to your apartment. If you have a sliding glass door, secure it further by placing a piece of wood in the track to prevent it from opening.



• Never prop open exterior doors or gates. If you see a door propped, close it.



• Don’t allow people you do not know to “tailgate” behind you into the building.



• When someone knocks at your door, don’t open it unless you know your visitor.



• If the person is a maintenance person, ask that identification be slipped under the door or through the mail slot. Call the employer to verify that maintenance work was scheduled to be performed. Refuse to deal with anyone who won’t comply with this request.



• If you arrive home to find your door ajar, hear unusual sounds or believe your apartment has been broken into, Don't go in. Go to a telephone and call the police.



• When you are away from your residence, leave your interior lights on.