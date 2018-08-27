ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are hoping someone recognizes the two men who stole a cash register from an IHOP in south St. Louis.

New surveillance video released by police shows two men walk into the restaurant at 6456 Chippewa in St. Louis Hills. It happened at about 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

In the video, the men opened the doors to the restaurant, which was closed at the time, and grabbed the cash register.

They struggled for several minutes to pull the register out of the restaurant because it was connected by several cords. At first, one man yanked on the register. After failing to disconnect the cords, the other man joined in. eventually they were able to remove part of the register.

Officers on patrol in the neighborhood found the register, which then led them to discover the IHOP had been burglarized.

The men seen in the surveillance video are wanted for second-degree burglary. Anyone with information on the men or the incident should call St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

