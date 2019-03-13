FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Three men are wanted for robbing a Sprint PCS store at gunpoint in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The business was closed at the time Saturday night and employees were taking care of their end-of-the-night tasks at the store at 105 Frey Lane.

While one employee took out the trash, the three suspects snuck in through the open back door.

Each suspect had a gun. They wore masks over their faces to hide their identities.

One of the men announced they were robbing the store and held the employees at gunpoint, while the other two men went to a back room to steal the cash.

A surveillance camera captured the suspects walking into the back room with a gun pointed at the worker while the employee was counting money. They kept a gun pointed at the worker while they gathered up the cash.

Police released the surveillance video of the suspects. Click here to watch it and see if you can help police identify the men.

No employees were injured, and no customers were in the store at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the department’s website.