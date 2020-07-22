Watch: Police looking for men in connection with deadly Saturday evening shooting

Police think the four men may know about a shooting that left a man dead Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for four men they think may know something about a shooting that left a man dead in north St. Louis Saturday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at about 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near the border of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

Officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police still haven't released his identity or age.

On Tuesday, the homicide division released a video showing four "subjects" investigators are hoping to identify and speak with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or 866-371-TIPS(8477).