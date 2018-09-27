ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police need your help identifying three men who broke into and burglarized a smoke shop Tuesday morning.

Police sad the suspects smashed out the front door of Cool Smokes on the 10000 block of Page Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Three suspects then climbed into the store and stole thousands of dollars of products from the store.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Police said the three suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

The police department posted security video of the crime on YouTube, asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

If you can't see the YouTube video below, click here.

© 2018 KSDK