ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police need your help identifying three men who broke into and burglarized a smoke shop Tuesday morning.

Police sad the suspects smashed out the front door of Cool Smokes on the 10000 block of Page Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Three suspects then climbed into the store and stole thousands of dollars of products from the store.

Police said the three suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

The police department posted security video of the crime on YouTube, asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

If you can't see the YouTube video below, click here.

