WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A contractor in Webster Groves paid back $15,000 after he admitted to taking thousands of dollars from a homeowner to build a fence but never doing the job.

A release from the Missouri Attorney General's office said James R. Butts pleaded guilty to unlawful merchandising practices in Pulaski County.

The release said Butts and his company, Marshfield Landscaping and Fence, agreed to build a fence for a homeowner in exchange for $9,762. The release said the company never built the fence or bought any of the materials.

As part of the plea deal, Butts paid back more than $15,000 in restitution to the homeowner and another homeowner he defrauded.

If you think you were defrauded by a contractor, you can call the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.