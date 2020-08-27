4 Webster Groves men arrested for conspiracy to distribute crack

Between October 2016 and July 2020, they conspired to distribute and possess crack, according to the indictment

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Four Webster Groves men were arrested Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute crack.

Police arrested 33-year-old Marcus Antonio Beasley, 27-year-old Kevin Melinek Ingram, Jr., 35-year-old Jason Marquis Ingram and 39-year-old Steven Paul Wright.

Between October 2016 and July 2020, they conspired to distribute and possess crack and distributed it, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Beasley and Kevin Ingram, Jr. face up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million. If convicted, Wright and Jason Ingram face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.