Webster Groves police officer injured, suspect dead in shooting near I-44 and Elm

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster Groves police officer was injured and the suspect is dead in a shooting that happened in St. Louis County Tuesday evening, according to multiple police sources.

The incident was reported near Interstate 44 near Elm.

A source told 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers that the officer was conducting a well being check when the suspect shot the officer multiple times.

The officer was taken to a hospital by a fellow officer, sources said. The officer's vitals are stable and he was talking at the hospital.

The suspect has died, police sources reported to 5 On Your Side. No other information about the suspect has been released.

Webster Groves police have not responded to inquiries from 5 On Your Side. A St. Louis County police spokesman said its bureau of crimes against persons is responding to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.