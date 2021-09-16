Former Wedgwood School teacher's aide charged with sex abuse of student

Police said Guyre admitted to the crime which occurred in 2013 and involved a child younger than 12

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A former teacher's aide at Wedgwood School in Florissant was charged for sex crimes against a student.

Joseph Guyre was charged Wednesday on two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age and one count of first-degree child molestation.

At the time of the incident Guyre was employed as a teacher's aide at Wedgwood School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The Florissant Police Department investigated the case, which says Guyre had inappropriate contact with a student at the school in May of 2013. Police said that during the investigation Guyre admitted to the crime.

Guyre has not been employed by the district since Jan. 2020.

Guyre is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.

The Florissant Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at 314-831-7000.