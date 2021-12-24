Man dead, another critically injured in St. Louis County shooting

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a shooting early Christmas Eve left one man dead and another critically injured.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in Wellston at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis city. One man was killed and another was in critical condition as of Friday morning. Police are waiting to notify family members before they release the name of the man who died.

The North County Police Cooperative called in the Major Case Squad to investigate. Police are seeking information on a brown sedan, which is a vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html