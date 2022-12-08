Wellston man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 homicide

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan on Friday sentenced Stephen C. Taylor, 32, to a 12-year prison term for the killing of 24-year-old Da'twon Thompson.

ST. LOUIS — A Wellston man will be serving prison time for a 2021 homicide in St. Louis.

According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter. Hogan sentenced Taylor to a nine-year term for manslaughter and a consecutive three-year term for armed criminal action.

Thompson was fatally shot on Oct. 1, 2021, at the Bristol Place Townhomes in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. At the time, Thompson was out on bail in the 2016 killing of 24-year-old John Moore on Bingham Avenue.

Thompson had previously been acquitted in the 2016 killing of 23-year-old Jessica Paxton on South Spring Avenue.

Taylor was indicted last year on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in Thompson’s death.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.