Person shot at St. Louis County MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person was shot at a north St. Louis County MetroLink station Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman with the North County Police Cooperative told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened at the Wellston station at about 3 p.m. An adult was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The person who fired the shot ran away from the scene, police said.

Police said it is still very early on in their investigation. The North County Co-Op did not have any further information to release.

