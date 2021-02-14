Wentzville police officer shoots suspect who tried to strike him during pursuit

The man followed behind and struck an MSHP vehicle that was pursuing a different car. He then tried to strike an officer, police said

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Wentzville police officer shot a man who tried to strike him with his vehicle Saturday night during a pursuit, police said.

The 21-year-old suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Wentzville Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol had been pursuing a separate vehicle south on Highway 61 and asked the department to assist as the pursuit approached Wentzville. A Wentzville officer responded and saw a trooper pursuing a vehicle, with a second vehicle following behind the pursuit.

The second vehicle then struck the trooper's car. That vehicle and the trooper's car came to a stop at Highway 61 and Timber Trace Drive, and the original vehicle that was being pursued got away.

The Wentzville officer then got out of his car and tried to conduct a felony traffic stop. That's when the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and tried to strike the officer, police said. He was able to get out of the way, and his patrol vehicle was struck. He fired three shots, one of which struck the suspect.

The officer immediately took the suspect into custody, applied a tourniquet and called for medics, police said. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer and the trooper weren't injured but were taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect is in the custody of MSHP with charges pending.

It was unclear why highway patrol was pursuing the original vehicle or how the second vehicle may have been involved in the pursuit. 5 On Your Side has reached out to highway patrol but has not immediately heard back.