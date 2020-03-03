WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A gunman wanted for shooting a man on a Walgreens parking lot has been arrested and charged, Wentzville police confirmed Monday evening.

Mitchell Andrews, 25, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond is $50,000 and 10% is not allowed.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on the parking lot of the store at 1053 Meyer Road. Police said the incident appeared to be random and unprovoked.

According to court documents, Andrews asked the victim if he was “staring” at him. The victim said he replied that he wasn’t and turned to walk away from Andrews. The victim said he noticed Andrews out of the corner of his eye approaching him again, and when he turned around, he saw Andrews pull out a pistol and shoot it.

The shot hit the victim in his right forearm. The victim was able to get Andrews’ license plate as he drove away from the store. That helped police identify Andrews suspect and distribute information to the public in their search for the shooter.

On Monday, shortly after prosecutors charged Andrews, a person in the area of the 2600 block of Mette Road — which is just north of Wentzville — called police to report seeing a man who matched Andrews’ description. Officers responded and confirmed it was Andrews. He was arrested without incident.

Wentzville police thanked the public for their help, especially the alert caller who phoned in a tip Monday afternoon.

Latest local headlines: