Police shoot, kill man with a knife after standoff in West End neighborhood

An officer shot the man after he lunged at him with a knife. The man later died at a hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after police say he lunged at police with a knife Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a stand-off was initiated which then led to an officer-involved shooting.

St. Louis police and the Force Investigation Unit responded near the 1200 block of Hodiamont at about 8:30 a.m. in the West End neighborhood, according to a St. Louis police spokesperson.

Police were attempting to take the man into custody for felony warrants. In an afternoon update, police said he was wanted for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The 61-year-old suspect, who lived alone, barricaded himself inside a residence, according to police. After attempts to get him outside, police backed off and the SWAT Team was called at about 10:30 a.m.

After more negotiations failed, officers used robots, tear gas, stun guns and bean bags to get the suspect out, according to police. Police say the suspect put the two surveillance robots in two different rooms which prevented the officers from watching his movements. He continued to hide and refused to come out.

Officers then entered the apartment, continuing to use tear gas, stun guns and bean bags, according to Lieutenant John Green.

The suspect lunged at the officer with a knife, according to Green in the press conference. The officer shot the suspect in the chest, the suspect later died at a local hospital.

Several shots were fired, according to Green, but the suspect was only hit once.

The police officer involved was a male officer who has spent seven years with the SWAT Team.

Green said in the press conference that officers did all they could before using lethal force during the incident.

Green was not sure if officers have been called to the apartment before. But according to neighbors, the Missouri Department of Social Services took the suspect's children several months ago.

This has been at least the fourth officer-involved shooting in St. Louis this year.