'Gave them a nice swift kick to the ribs,' car owner fights off catalytic converter thieves

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed nationwide over the last several years. A south St. Louis car owner was almost a victim to this statistic.

Donny Buehler was almost a victim to this statistic. But the south St. Louis man was determined he wouldn’t be the next one.

His pit stop for lunch last Thursday was interrupted by a jarring sound.

“I was coming home for lunch, getting ready to lock up. Turned around and heard a grinding, metal-on-metal saw noise," he said.

He stepped onto his porch and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“All of a sudden it kinda clicked on, they were trying to steal my catalytic converter," he said.

In that moment it was fight or flight. He chose fight.

“Ran down around the corner, startled the guys, gave them a nice swift kick to the ribs," he said.

Buehler even tried to reach into the passenger seat of the escaping car.

“I told him not to come back in a few not so nice words, gave a kick to the back door," he said.

St. Louis Hills Auto Owner Eric James is no stranger to these kinds of repairs.

“Unfortunately, at this point I can’t put a number on it, that’s how often it happens," James said.

He said these thefts can cause thousands of dollars.

“I’ve had people cry over it, they work constantly just to make ends meet," he said.

James said he’s turned to welding cages around converters to try to thwart his customer’s thieves.

Buehler’s still processing how his quiet street and cozy home was targeted.

“How did this just happen at 1:30 in the afternoon on a Thursday," he said.

Although it might not always be safe to approach a thief, Buehler said he needed to have his own back.

“If they’re messing with your stuff, stick up for yourself. We’ve got to kick crime one way or the other," he said.

Buehler said he called the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that afternoon. He said they showed up six days later to file a report.

