Who is Tommy Wayne Boyd? 'Dangerous' inmate escapes hospital in St. Louis County

Boyd was in prison for the enticement of a child in 2007 and had previously served time for a sex crime in 1996.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A manhunt was underway for a man who escaped custody Thursday morning.

Tommy Wayne Boyd is a prisoner at Potosi Correctional Facility. Police said he should be considered dangerous. If he is seen, call 911 right away.

Here's what we know about Boyd:

Tommy Wayne Boyd

Age: 45

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 pounds

Description: Boyd is balding with a beard. He has blue eyes with a scar on his right eye. He has a chest tattoo and tattoos on his upper arms.

Clothing: Boyd was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket and orange slippers.

Conviction

Sentence: Boyd has been incarcerated since 2007. He is serving time at Potosi Correctional Facility.

Crime: Boyd was serving time for "enticement of a child."

Previous convictions

Sentence: Boyd served time from February 1997 to November 2006.

Crime: Boyd was serving time for statutory sodomy in 1996. The victim was 11 years old.

Click here for the latest in the search for Boyd.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

5 On Your Side on demand