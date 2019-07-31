ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Wildwood man will spend the next 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes against girls who lived in his neighborhood.

Jason Lawson was found guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape and one count of child molestation after he engaged in sexual contact with girls.

He committed his crimes between as far back as 2006 and as recently as 2016.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

