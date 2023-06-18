Witness describes aftermath of shooting that killed 1, injured 9 others

Guests staying at The Last Hotel had rooms facing the side entrance of office building, where the early Sunday morning shooting happened.

ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting overnight in downtown St. Louis killed one young person and seriously injured nine others, according to St. Louis police.

Gerri Mazdra, a guest of The Last Hotel, told 5 On Your Side there was a commotion in the building next door.

"We could hear people getting progressively louder and louder," she said.

Mazdra and her husband opened the drapes of their 15th Street facing hotel room to see people running out of the building across the street.

"There were just tons of people streaming out of the side entrance which is right where our room overlooked," she said.

Multiple guests of The Last Hotel, who were checking out Sunday morning, told 5 On Your Side they saw anywhere from 60 to 100 people come out of the building where the shooting happened.

"I think it had to be horrible," Mazdra recalls. "The way that we heard them screaming and the way that they were hugging each other, as a mom myself of an older teenager, it was just heart wrenching to see that."

Mazdra and the other guests 5 On Your Side spoke with did not hear any gunshots. Even though she didn't hear anything, Mazdra said.

"I suspected guns," she said.

In about an hour after the incident, the scene was quiet and the Waterloo, Illinois couple went back to bed.

"We just wanted a night away, so we stayed here," Mazdra said.

Even after the commotion of Sunday morning, Mazdra said she will still come downtown.

"We will ... we love St. Louis, so we'll be back. Unfortunately, those types of things can happen anywhere so no it didn't scare us away."