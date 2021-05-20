Woman, 21, charged in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist in O'Fallon, Illinois

She was arrested Thursday for allegedly leaving the scene after hitting a motorcycle and injuring the rider. She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail

O'FALLON, Ill. — A 21-year-old woman from Shiloh, Illinois, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident after she was alleged to have caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

O'Fallon, Illinois, Police detectives arrested Taylor Morgan, who was identified as the driver when the crash occurred. The accident happened about 11:27 p.m. Saturday in O'Fallon.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged Morgan with one felony count for a hit-and-run involving personal injury. Her bond was set at $40,000 and she is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

The motorcyclist has been treated and released from the hospital.

O'Fallon Police reported that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Central Park on Saturday when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus turned from Central Park Circle in front of him. The rider was unable to avoid striking the front of the Taurus.