Woman, 29, found stabbed to death in Walnut Park West

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in Walnut Park West, St. Louis Metro police reported Sunday.

After officers received a call for help around 9:30, they found the victim, 29-year-old Jamanda Gordon, inside the front door of the residence. Her body was lifeless and suffering from several lacerations, according to the report.