Woman gets 3 life sentences in killing of man and toddler

Onyai Turner was sentenced Friday in the Feb. 2018 deaths of Malcom Mathis II, his 22-month-old son and the wounding of a woman and Mathis' 4-year-old daughter.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms plus 90 years for her role in the stabbing deaths of a man and his young son and the wounding of two other people.

Onyai Turner, 25, was sentenced in the deaths of Malcom Mathis II, 33, and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III.

Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend Traveon Sims, 25, went to Mathis' home in Maryland Heights in February 2018 and attacked the family.

Sims' grandmother and Mathis' 4-year-old daughter also were stabbed several times but survived.

Sims was Mathis' nephew. Authorities said Mathis had kicked Sims out of their home months before the attacks.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Turner spoke at the sentencing, saying to the family she took full accountability for her actions, "and I just wish you all could forgive me."

The release also said family members of the victims also spoke: "we hope and pray we get justice; it's been a long time coming," the wife and mother of the victims said.

According to the release, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, "These were fair sentences for a defendant who drove to the murder scene, brought the murder weapon and latex gloves to clean up, participated in the violent murders and cleaned up afterwards."

"As the Mathis family said, they will never be the same, but with this sentence at least they know that justice has been served. It has indeed been a long time coming, but now it is here," Bell said.

Turner pleaded guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder and four other charges.