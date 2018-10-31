ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was one of four people who conspired to lure and kill a man in the south St. Louis neighborhood Bevo Mill, according to prosecutors.

Rachel Nixon, 29, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery in the murder of Jerome Boyd Jr. back in April.

Nixon and Boyd planned on meeting up for a drug deal shortly after midnight on April 15, according to the probable cause statement. Boyd drove up in his car and Nixon got into the passenger seat and directed him to drive to a pre-arranged location to finish the deal.

When Boyd drove up to the 5400 block of Gravois Avenue, one co-conspirators shot up the front of Boyd’s SUV, while another one climbed into the seat behind Boyd and shot him in the head, St. Louis police detectives said.

Boyd suffered wounds to his head, back and hand. He died at the scene. Boyd was 36 years old.

Police said illegal drugs and a radio amplifier were taken from his car.

Nixon is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

© 2018 KSDK