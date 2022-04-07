Woman accused of shooting, killing woman in Dellwood

According to charging documents, multiple people saw Sha’Miya Watts lean out of the back seat of a car and fire multiple shots into Marketta Simpson's car.

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman was charged with murder Thursday after police said she shot and killed a woman in Dellwood as part of an escalating feud.

Sha’Miya Watts, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of 34-year-old Marketta Simpson.

Police were called to Kroeger Avenue in Dellwood at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Simpson inside a car with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to charging documents, multiple people saw Watts lean out of the back seat of a car and fire multiple shots into Simpson's car.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were able to arrest Watts at around 10 p.m. During an interview with police, Watts admitted to shooting into the car, charging documents said.

Officers said their investigation determined the shooting was part of an "ongoing feud between Simpson and Watts" which had been escalating in recent days. Police said it was an isolated incident.

Watts was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting into a motor vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action.

Watts is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.