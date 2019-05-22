ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old woman who previously pleaded not guilty to being involved in the death of De Smet Football Coach Jaz Granderson pleaded guilty Wednesday.

A press release from the Department of Justice said Jherrica Dixon pleaded guilty to one count of using a gun in furtherance of a carjacking leading to death, five counts of carjacking and four counts using a gun in furtherance of a carjacking.

The release said Dixon admitted to luring people into certain locations so her associates could rob the victims of their property and car at gunpoint. The release said she and her coconspirators did this at least five times, the last of which resulted in the death of Jaz Granderson.

She could spend the rest of her life in prison but will spend at least 37 years in prison. Sentencing was set for August 21.

RELATED: De Smet football assistant coach shot, killed in St. Louis

RELATED: Slain football coach's mom turns her fight against crime into campaign for office

RELATED: De Smet football plays for Coach Jaz