Woman seen in security images arrested in connection with Cherokee Street shooting

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Ohio Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street during a Cinco de Mayo that left a man and a woman injured Saturday.

St. Louis police said the woman was taken into custody after the department released security images Monday of her and a man they believe were responsible for the shooting.

The department has filed charges with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, but charges have not been issued. 5 On Your Side is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged as of this writing.

Police said they have identified the other person seen in the security images, but he has not been taken into custody.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Ohio Avenue. A woman told police she saw a fight between a large group when a person started waving a gun around.

Police said that person fired a shot.

The woman and a 25-year-old man were injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the man refused medical treatment for a graze wound.

The Saturday shooting was the second shooting in as many days at the festival, which takes place on Cherokee Street between Nebraska and Jefferson streets.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.