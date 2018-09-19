BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A woman was arrested and charged this week after police said she stole plants and soil from a Metro East nursery.

Earlier this month, Sandy Richter, the owner of Sandy's Back Porch, told 5 On Your Side her business was targeted by a thief. She said the crime cost her about $1,000 in damage by stealing or damaging plants, soil and mulch.

On Sunday, Tara R. King was arrested at her home after a witness saw her car leaving a different business, Hindley Nursery Stone Yard. On Tuesday, police carried out a search warrant at her home, where they found several stolen plants.

She was charged with theft of more than $300. Her bond was set at $50,000.

