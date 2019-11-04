ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after she was hit by a car in St. Louis County Wednesday night.

Police said she was hit near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive in north St. Louis County at around 8:15. Police said the driver did not stop.

They found the car a few blocks away, but it was empty.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the crash. As of this writing, she has not been charged.

The victim remains in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.