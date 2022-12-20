Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital

Police said the victim was escorting the woman out of the emergency room when she punched him in the head.

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance.

Investigators said the victim, 45-year-old Richard Wader of Potosi, was escorting 27-year-old Ariel Dilworth, of St. Louis, out of the emergency room at South City Hospital following her discharge when she punched him in the head. Wader told the responding officers he wasn't injured and that hospital staff wanted Dilworth removed from the property.

That evening, police learned Wader later showed signs of distress and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

On Dec. 6, the Medical Examiner's Office said Wader's death was ruled a homicide, with his cause of death being "cardiac event precipitated by an assault," and St. Louis police's homicide division took over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. You can also submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.