ST. LOUIS — A woman was assaulted in Forest Park Sunday morning, St. Louis police officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Officers responded to Grand Drive and Union Drive along the northern edge of the park at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a man assaulted a 41-year-old woman. An ambulance responded to the scene. The woman had minor injuries, police reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not released any further details at this time.

