Woman assaulted, robbed in south St. Louis

A teenager, possibly 14 years old, was involved, police said

ST. LOUIS — A woman was assaulted and robbed by three people, including a teenager, in St. Louis' Patch neighborhood Thursday evening.

At around 5 p.m., police were called to Rathbone Hardware on South Broadway for a fight. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her ear.

The woman told officers she was in the 7700 block of South Broadway when a large altercation began. While walking away, she said two women and a teenage girl, possibly 14 years old, got out of a car.

One of the women hit the victim in the face and the other woman took out a gun and threatened her. The woman gave the gun to the teenage girl and the two women pushed the victim against a glass door and began to hit her.

During the assault, the victim dropped her bag and one of the women took money out of it. The three suspects got back into their car and drove away.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.