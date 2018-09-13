ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a home invasion Wednesday afternoon in Glendale.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Edwin Avenue. They said a man entered the home and attacked the woman. He then ran off.

The victim suffered a minor injury.

St. Louis County police are leading the investigation. If you have information, you are asked to call them at 636-529-8210.

Kirkwood Schools alerted staff and families to the crime shortly after it occurred.

KSD Families and Staff Members,

Hello. A few minutes ago, you should have received a phone notification that the Glendale Police Department recently notified us that a home invasion occurred in Glendale early today.

The police department wanted to reassure the school community that school should be released as scheduled and everything is fine.

Please reply to this e-mail if you experienced problems hearing the message.

Thank you,

Ginger Cayce

Chief Communications Officer

