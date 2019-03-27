ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten, robbed and kidnapped inside her own car in north city, according to police.

It was 1:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Leahy.

The 30-year-old woman told investigators she had just gotten out of her car when a man walked up and started punching her. She said he used his fist and a gun to hit her while demanding money.

The man then forced her into the passenger side of her car and drove off, police said. She was able to escape near Kingshighway and Interstate 70. The suspect got away in her car.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her face and was treated at a hospital.

The man is still wanted, and the investigation is underway.

Other headlines people are reading:

Selfies from the cell? Georgia inmate appears to be posting to Facebook from prison

First, she had his baby. 12 years later, they met, then fell in love.

Measles outbreak: New York county bans unvaccinated kids in public