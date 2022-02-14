Woman bites Lyft driver's ear during carjacking in Midtown

The suspect crashed the car a short time later, and a piece of the driver's ear is missing.

ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver is now missing a part of his ear after a rider took his car in the Midtown area Sunday.

St. Louis police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, thought he was taking a customer to their destination a little before 6 p.m.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman, was sitting behind the driver in the backseat when she demanded he pull over near Interstate 64 eastbound and Market Street, according to a police report.

She then told the driver she had a firearm, and the driver pulled off the road as told. According to the police report, the suspect took the driver's phone, threw it out of the window and began trying to take the car keys. The two struggled, and that's when the woman bit the man's ear, police said. As the driver tried to pull away, the woman pushed him out of the car. The woman then climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away in the stolen vehicle.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was involved in a wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Walnut Street, where the suspect ran away.

The victim lost a portion of his ear during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis police said the investigation is ongoing.

