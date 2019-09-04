FENTON, Mo. — A woman is facing five charges after police said she led them on a chase, crashed into another car and bit a police officer while trying to get away from a DWI arrest Saturday.

Laura M. Thompson was charged with two counts of DWI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and multiple other charges after the Saturday incident.

Police said they were patrolling along Old Highway 141 in Fenton when they spotted a large pick-up truck speeding north. The truck ran a red light, so officers started chasing it. Police said the truck hit and flipped a minivan with a couple and their four children inside, but kept speeding off. The people in the van were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said they eventually caught up to the truck and tried to pull it over, but Thompson continued to flee. When officers finally got her to stop, she jumped out of the truck and tried to run away.

Police said they took her into custody, but not before she kicked and bit an officer.

During the investigation, police said found that she was drinking at a bar for hours before the bar cut her off. Bar employees said she then went to a market and bought more whiskey that she drank in her car and the bathroom of the bar.

They kicked her out and she sped off the parking lot, which is where she eventually drove past police.

In all, Thompson was charged with two counts of DWI with physical injury, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of resisting arrest and one count of fourth-degree assault.

She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000, cash-only bond.