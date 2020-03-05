Woman carjacked at gunpoint by 3 masked men in St. Louis Sunday morning

The carjacking happened at Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, near the border of the city's Downtown West and Midtown neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by three masked men in St. Louis Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened at 5:06 a.m. at Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, near the border of the city's Downtown West and Midtown neighborhoods.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police she was in her vehicle when two suspects, both wearing what she described as Halloween masks with blue around the eyes, got out of a white car. One of the suspects opened her car door, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

She said she didn't have any, and they told her to get out of her car. The two suspects then got in her car and drove away. The third suspect, who was wearing a medical mask, drove away in the white car.

Shortly after, police in East St. Louis found her car on the 300 block of River Park Drive after it had been in an accident.

The victim was not injured.

An investigation is underway.