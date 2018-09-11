ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Benton Park Thursday evening.

The 36-year-old told police she had just parked her 2016 Ford Fusion in the 3200 block of South Jefferson, which is right across the street from Benton Park. It was 8:26 p.m.

The woman said she was walking up to her home when a man approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded her keys. She complied. The suspect got in her car and drove off.

The woman wasn’t hurt and police not have found her vehicle.

She described the thief as a man in his mid-30s, 5’10” with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie under a black puffy coat and light-colored pants.

