ST. LOUIS — Three teens were taken into custody after a carjacking in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Westminster Place around 7:45 p.m. where a 20-year-old woman said she had just parked her 2013 Lincoln MKX when a 16-year-old boy approached her and pointed a gun at her. After he took her purse, he got into her car with a 13-year-old boy.

A short time later, officers saw the woman’s car near Union and Page and tried to stop it. They refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers engaged in a pursuit, which ended near Halls Ferry and Riverview Circle, police said.

The 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody after running from the stolen car.

No injuries were reported.

