ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Newstead and Lexington around 1:50 p.m.

The woman told police she had pulled up to the curb near N. Newstead and Lexington when a man approached her. He pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out.

The woman got out and the man got into her 2005 Ford Focus and fled the scene.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Other local stories

RELATED: 2 people including firefighter injured in Cahokia house fire

RELATED: 19-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in The Ville neighborhood

RELATED: Man struck and killed in St. Louis' Northampton neighborhood