Woman carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis

She said she was getting out of her car when two men approached
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis early Monday morning.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, approached officers who were on patrol after the incident.

She told them she had parked her 2015 Chrysler in the 4600 block of Quincy Street near Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery around 1 a.m.

She was getting out of her car when two men approached, pointed a gun and demanded her keys and cellphone, according to a preliminary police report. After she gave up her belongings, the men got into her car and drove off. She was not injured.

Officers found the victim's cellphone nearby in the area of Loughborough and Salzburger.

