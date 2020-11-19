Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Hazelwood apartment complex

Surveillance cameras in the area captured photos of the suspect

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a Hazelwood apartment complex Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Finn Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive, according to a post on the Hazelwood Police Department's Facebook page.

A woman said the suspect, who was wearing a mask, displayed a rifle and stole the woman's purse and vehicle, a white 2011 Lincoln MKX with Missouri plates RF8-H6Y.

The suspect was last seen driving south on McDonnell Boulevard. Cameras in the area captured a photo (seen below).