Woman carjacked in downtown St. Louis Friday night

The carjacking happened in the 900 block of Locust Street around 11 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old woman was carjacked in downtown St. Louis Friday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 900 block of Locust Street around 11 p.m. This is near the downtown Schnucks grocery store.

The woman told police she was in her 2015 Mercedes Benz when two young men approached both sides of her car and pointed guns at her.

One of the suspects took the woman's house keys out of her hands and then both of the suspects got into her car and fled.

Officers found the car abandoned in East St. Louis.

The woman was not injured.