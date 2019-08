ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Miami around 7:30 a.m. where a woman said she was loading items into a car when an unknown teen approached her. She said the teen put a gun to her stomach and demanded her car keys.

The teen took the woman’s keys from her shirt pocket and then left the scene in her car. The woman was not injured.