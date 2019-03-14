ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked at knifepoint Wednesday night after leaving Sasha's Wine Bar on Shaw Avenue.

Police said it happened at around 8:40 on the 4100 block of Shaw. The woman was walking to her 2016 Nissan Sentra when a man walked up to her and pulled out a knife. He demanded her keys, and she handed them over.

The suspect jumped into the car and drove off.

Police spotted the car about an hour later at the North Western Inn in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. They recovered the car and some drugs.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.