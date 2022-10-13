Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night

The woman was not injured, but she told police she had property inside the car when it was stolen.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, said she was getting into the car when four men pulled up in another car. She said one of the men got out of the car and got into the passenger side of her rental.

Shortly after, the woman said the back window of the other car rolled down and another man pointed a gun at her. The men told her to get out, and when she did, the suspects drove off with both cars.

