ST. LOUIS — What started as sale being two people ended with a woman getting carjacked.

Police responded to the 2700 block of N. 22nd St. just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. A 24-year-old woman said she agreed to meet an unknown person near St. Louis Place Park to buy an iPhone 7.

She told police the suspect got out of the passenger side of a black Chevy Impala and during the transaction, he pulled out a gun and demanded her to get out of her car. The woman followed his demand. The suspect took off in her Ford Fusion, following behind the Impala.

The woman wasn’t injured during the incident.

Police are investigating.

