Woman caught in crossfire while driving in south St. Louis

The 37-year-old woman was caught in crossfire near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Utah Street Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS — A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at an area hospital after the victim was dropped off suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim said she was driving near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Utah Street when two unknown men began shooting at each other from either side of the roadway.

The victim’s vehicle was struck, and she sustained a gunshot wound to her foot. Her condition has not been made available, but police said her vitals were considered stable.