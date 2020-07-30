Woman in critical condition after getting caught in crossfire in St. Louis

The 32-year-old woman was caught in crossfire in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood Tuesday evening

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer who was on patrol on Tuesday heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot of United Mart, which is located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. The officer saw a black car and a red car exchanging gunfire. The officer tried to stop both cars, but they got away.