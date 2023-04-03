St. Louis woman accused of helping boyfriend kill landlord over rent dispute

Rabb and her boyfriend are now charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of their landlord, Michael Kelly.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was arrested Monday, almost a month after she was charged with murder in connection with the 2022 shooting death of her landlord.

Deseray Rabb, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on March 14 for her alleged role in the March 8, 2022, shooting death of 72-year-old Michael Kelly.

According to charging documents, Rabb helped her boyfriend, James Cody, kill Kelly last year. Cody was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action a week after the shooting.

Kelly was found shot to death behind the wheel of his pickup truck, which had crashed into his real estate office on North 25th Street.

The charging documents said a newer-model Nissan sedan was seen on security video following Kelly's distinctive truck for miles before Kelly was shot.

Police said the car seen following Kelly's truck was determined to be a car rented by Rabb. When interviewed by police, Rabb said she was the only one to drive the car, which was also seen pulling up near the scene of the shooting and speeding away a short time later.

The charging documents said Rabb and Cody rented a property from Kelly and were in the middle of a rent dispute at the time of the shooting.

St. Louis police said Cody admitted to shooting Kelly and his pickup truck. Officers said Cody told them where to find the guns used in the crime and the clothes that he was wearing that day. The items were taken into evidence.

Rabb was taken into custody Monday. Online court documents said a judge ordered her to be held without bond.