ST. LOUIS — Police have charged a woman with beating a school bus driver last week.

Ty'Andra Keniece Williams has been charged with third-degree assault, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing of a school bus.

Video quickly went viral last week that showed Williams beating up the driver of a Kipp Academy school bus.

Police responded to 9th Street and O’Fallon where a woman boarded the bus as the school bus driver was letting students off. The two got into a verbal argument and the woman hit the driver with a stick.

After the driver was hit with a stick, the woman and another woman pulled her off the bus and started hitting her multiple times in the head, face and body.

Both women left the scene before police arrived. Police are still looking for them.

The bus driver was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.